'Not limited by age': Lim Peifen appears as TV newscaster for 1st time

Those who watched the afternoon news on Channel 8 yesterday (Oct 9) would recognise a familiar face — former Yes 933 DJ Lim Peifen.

The 41-year-old later documented her first experience as a newscaster in an Instagram post.

"Not limited by age. It's another memorable first experience today... I am really grateful for the support and encouragement from the team, and to my mentors and colleagues for their guidance and help. Presenting the 1pm news today was a scary experience, but it passed smoothly," she wrote.

Peifen also posted two photos, one of her presenting the news, and the other with veteran newscaster Ng Siew Leng and their colleague known as Xiaoxiao.

In the comments section, her celebrity friends including Priscelia Chan, Danny Yeo, Kym Ng and Gao Meigui congratulated her on her new achievement.

Priscelia, 45, wrote: "So proud of you dearie!"

Fans of Peifen were happy to see her on television and also commended her performance.

"My mum was so happy to see you on TV! She loves your voice! She said to give you a thumbs-up!" one of them wrote.

Another commented: "It was surprising to see you on the 1pm news. You look great on camera and pronounced clearly. All the best!"

Peifen announced her departure from radio station Yes 933 in August after having been with them for two decades. In a report with 8World then, she said she would be joining the Chinese news and current affairs team at Mediacorp, but kept mum about her new position in the team.

While serving her notice period, her Yes 933 colleagues — Meigui, Siau Jiahui, Tan Ting Fong, Zhu Zeliang, Lim Pin Juen, Joey Tay, Hazelle Teo, Evelyn Tan, Kenneth Chung and Jeff Goh — prepared a week of surprises for her.

In a post on Sept 2, she showed her first day at work with the news team, adding that it was her first time editing the news. Over the next few weeks, Peifen also shared clips of herself presenting headlines in a one-minute news segment as well as a short segment on managing children's screen time.

[[nid:704799]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.