Not a perfect dad after all? Aaron Kwok fined for being late to register daughter's birth

PHOTO: Instagram/aaronkwokxx
Wong Xue Min
AsiaOne

Every parent would tell you that it is no easy feat juggling one's career and family life, and it seems that Hong Kong's Heavenly King Aaron Kwok is no different from regular parents out there.

According to Sina, Aaron was photographed recently on Thursday (Sept 26) with his wife Moka Fang running an important errand — to register for his daughter's birth certificate. Younger daughter Charlotte was born this April.

Singer Aaron Kwok and his wife, Moka Fang, spotted registering for their daughter's birth certificate. PHOTO: Weibo/凤凰网娱乐 

It seems that this was a long-overdue errand, as the singer was fined a few hundred yuan for the late registration.

He took his mistake in stride however, as Aaron made the admission with a smile during an event in Hong Kong. "Before, I was constantly busy. However, I am the head of the household and it is compulsory for parents to personally sign up for their child's birth certificate, so I made an appointment to go."

"But I was fined. It's not a big amount...because I was late (to register) I had to pay the fine, there's no excuse!" he said. 

Don't be fooled though, Aaron's memory lapse does not mean he lacks dedication towards his daughters.

Nothing could stand in the way of his daddy duties on Sept 8, when the Heavenly King was spotted braving the chaos of the Hong Kong protests just to buy diapers.

And why else would this Heavenly King be dancing to Baby Shark if not for the love for his daughters?

wongxuemin@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities fine singer Aaron Kwok

