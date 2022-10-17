'I'm not sure I'll be with my wife forever': Gary Chaw hints 14-year marriage in jeopardy

Gary revealed yesterday (Oct 16) that his relationship with his wife, Wu Shuling, has become difficult, leading to him raising doubts as to whether his marriage can continue.

"Right now, I'm not sure I'll be with my wife forever," Gary, 43, admitted to Malaysian media. "But, we'll still keep caring for our kids."

The revelation came during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur for his upcoming concert, Crazy for Live.

Gary has been married to fashion blogger Wu, also 43, for 14 years. They have a son, Joe, and daughter, Grace, who are 14 and 11 years old respectively this year.

His relationship supposedly became strained after his altercation with a customer in a restaurant in Taipei, China Press reported.

He admitted that his wife won't be attending his concert on Nov 12 as the both of them are in a 'cold war'. His son, however, has a football match on that day.

Of their relationship woes, Gary said: "This is regarding both of us. All I can really say is that we're working hard [at it]… it's not right for me to give too many details about our personal lives.

"I don't think I should be talking about this matter by myself. My wife has to be around, then it'll be fair for her."

He also said he felt emotionally drained and needed space for himself.

Gary revealed that he experienced the most painful period of his life during August and September last year as he lost close friends and family during the Covid-19 pandemic. It even caused his depression and anxiety to relapse.

'It has nothing to do with you'

In a separate video clip from the press conference, Gary can be seen talking about netizens who comment on his marriage.

He said: "My marriage is a personal matter. It has nothing to do with you… Then he told me, 'But you're a public figure.'

"I said to him, 'Is my wife your relative? Am I your relative? We're not so why are you asking about this?'"

Gary also requested a bit of sympathy from those who are aware of the troubles he's having with his wife.

And regarding the argument gone awry with a restaurant patron in Taipei, he explained that he wasn't drinking alcohol at the time, despite prior publications alleging so.

Instead, he was drinking chicken soup which wasn't able to make him drunk, Gary said.

"No one asked me and the news spread. I felt both sad and helpless."

