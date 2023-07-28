'Not worth repeating': Zoe Saldana did not enjoy experience on Pirates of the Caribbean

Zoe Saldana did not enjoy her experience on Pirates of the Caribbean.

The 45-year-old star featured in the 2003 film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl as Anamaria but admits that the Johnny Depp-led franchise was "too big a machine" for her to cope with.

Speaking to Buzzfeed UK, Zoe said: "What a great movie, it really was fun and entertaining and very well shot, very well performed.

"It was all around such a diverse cast as well, all ages, all walks of life. But a hard production, it was just so big. It was too big of a machine for me, and it was too out of control.

"So when I see what transpired on screen, I'm very proud of (it). Despite how difficult it was to get there, I don't ever want to go back."

Zoe explained that she was relieved not to return for any more pictures as she felt "lost" during the production.

The Avatar star said: "I was only asked to be part of one and then, you know, and then that was it. Maybe they chose to go in a different direction. If [having my character return] was certainly the goal in the beginning, it didn't transpire by the end of the production and I'm happy it didn't.

"There was just a lot of politics that you would have had to navigate, and I just felt really lost and very small in that big machine."

Zoe added: "But I'm happy for all the actors that benefited from this, because they certainly did and they went off to have amazing careers. And I followed their careers and felt really inspired, but for me, it was definitely an experience not worth repeating."

