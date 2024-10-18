'Null and void': Disney warns against buying tickets from scalpers to free event featuring Kim Soo-hyun and Anthony Mackie

Just an hour after complimentary tickets to upcoming fan event Disney Presents: A Night of Stars were fully redeemed on Oct 16, tickets were up for sale on Carousell.

But here's one important question for interested buyers: Will it really grant you entry?

AsiaOne did a search on the sales platform today (Oct 18) and found 15 results, among which four are selling their tickets, with the highest going at $188 each. The other listings were looking to purchase it at "reasonable" prices.

One seller even claimed that they can "change" the name on the e-tickets so that those who had purchased it can enter the event venue.

In response to queries from AsiaOne yesterday, a spokesperson from The Walt Disney Company, SEA, said that all ticket-holders will be required to present a valid form of identification to verify they are the designated ticket recipient.

"Any tickets purchased via third-party resellers or other unofficial channels will be null and void," they stressed.

On the Marina Bay Sands website, a FAQ section for the event stated that all tickets will be issued in the name of the recipient and are "strictly non-transferable".

Over 15 celebrities from South Korea, Japan and Hollywood who will be featured in multiple upcoming Disney films and Disney+ series are set to make an appearance at Marina Bay Sands' Marquee on the evening of Nov 20.

They include Anthony Mackie from Marvel's upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World; Kim Soo-hyun and Cho Bo-ah for K-drama Knock-off and Ju Ji-hoon and Park Bo-young from drama Light Shop.

A statement by the Singapore Police Force yesterday revealed that at least 92 cases of scams involving concert ticket sales were reported since October, with the losses amounting to $66,000.

Victims would purchase the tickets on platforms such as Carousell, Telegram, X and Xiaohongshu and realise they were scammed when they didn't receive their tickets, or the seller became uncontactable.

There were also others who realised they had fallen victim only when their tickets were found to be invalid on the day of the concert.

The police advised members of the public to adopt precautionary measures to avoid becoming a victim of scams.

They are encouraged to download the ScamShield app and set up security features, including transaction limits and not disclose their bank details and One-Time Passwords (OTPs) to anyone. They should not send money to anyone they do not know or have not met before.

Members of the public should also obtain tickets only from authorised sellers and report fraudulent advertisements and listings to the respective platforms.

