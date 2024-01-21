Nurul Aini's husband allegedly caught on video checking into hotel with another Suria actress

The husband of local actress Nurul Aini, Sofian Roslan, is facing accusations of cheating.

On Saturday (Jan 20), a TikTok video was posted allegedly showing Sofian checking into a hotel with a woman purported to be Suria actress Fatin Amira.

The in-video caption reads: "Is Nurul Aini's husband having an affair?"

The video claims that the man and woman seen exiting a Mercedes-Benz in an underground parking lot are Sofian and Fatin.

The video shows the man and woman walking separately towards the entrance to a lift lobby, with 'Capri By Fraser China Square'—a hotel located in Chinatown—seen on the door as they entered.

The clip ends with the man and woman subsequently heading back to the same vehicle.

The video also asks if they had kissed while in the car.

The TikTok video has since gone viral, with more than 300,000 views.

Nurul and Sofian have issued statements of their own online.

Sofian cut a solemn figure as he pleaded for forgiveness in his Instagram post, shared on Jan 20.

He admitted that he had "faltered and lost his way".

"I can’t even imagine the amount of pain I’ve caused you and our family," the property agent said, apologising to his wife of 16 years.

He also apologised to family, friends, clients and everyone else affected by his actions.

Sofian asked that the public give him and his family space to "get through this difficult time".

In her Instagram post, Nurul also mentioned that this incident was an "incredibly difficult time" for her and her family.

"We kindly request understanding and privacy as we navigate through these challenges," the 41-year-old actress said.

The couple have been together for 24 years. They tied the knot in 2008.

Nurul and Sofian have three children, a 12-year-old son and two daughters, aged 11 and two.

AsiaOne has reached out to Nurul for comment.

Fatin has yet to make a public statement regarding the incident, and her Instagram account has been set to private.

