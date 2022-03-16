Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series overhaul sees removal of Darth Maul

Come May 25, 2022, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere, bringing back familiar faces such as Ewan McGregor reprising the titular role and Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader.

Unfortunately, one iconic character won't be making an appearance in this new series. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, although Ray Park was set to reprise his role as Darth Maul in the Disney+ series, the scenes involving the sith lord have been scrapped due to a creative overhaul.

Darth Maul was a highly recognisable antagonist who first appeared in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. Fans of the character will, unfortunately, have to wait for another series to see a live-action Darth Maul in action.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Collective Culture

The overhaul was reportedly made to steer the narrative away from being too similar to The Mandalorian since the original plot involves Kenobi protecting a young Luke Skywalker. Part of the overhaul also involves the recasting of young Luke Skywalker, with Grant Feely (Creepshow) being newly-casted in the role.

In that overhaul process, it seems like Darth Maul was written out. However, the claim is contradicted by someone from Lucasfilm, who stated that the villain was never meant to return for the series.

Given what we know so far, it seems entirely uncertain how the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will turn out, so we await May 25, 2022 when the series will debut on Disney+ with bated breath.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.