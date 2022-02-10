Obi-Wan Kenobi series to debut May 25

Hello there… It’s not quite May the 4th as Star Wars fans were expecting, but being the 45th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, it works for us too!

It’s official, with the conclusion of The Book of Boba Fett this week, Lucasfilm took the opportunity to announce that the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series will debut on May 25, 2022. Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as the iconic Jedi Master.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, in which Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side and became the evil Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen, as Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

Check out the first look at the Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser poster below:

PHOTO: Disney+

READ ALSO: Forget Wordle: Test your Star Wars cred with Star Wordle and Swordle

This article was first published in Geek Culture.