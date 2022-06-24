Obi-Wan Kenobi stars want season 2, but director Deborah Chow is hesitant

Obi-Wan Kenobi has completed its six-episode run on Disney+ so naturally, fans will be wondering if there's going to be a second season.

The series finale saw Princess Leia safely return home, Reva overcoming the Dark Side and Obi-Wan back on Tatooine and finally meeting the young Luke. The series wrapped up pretty nicely with no cliffhangers whatsoever — almost too perfect of a conclusion to even suggest a follow-up story.

Well, one thing's for sure, the Jedi himself, Ewan McGregor would love to continue playing the role.

"I really hope we do another," McGregor told British GQ before the finale aired. "If I could do one of these every now and again — I'd just be happy about it."

Co-star Hayden Christensen who reprised his role of Darth Vader in the series is also keen to continue playing the character.

"Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character," Christensen told Radio Times. "You know, I think there's certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so… I would certainly be open to [returning for Obi-Wan season two]."

That said, series director Deborah Chow only had plans for a limited series. Chow didn't think of how the story could progress past what was shown and is hesitant to work on a second season without a good solid reason.

"For this one, we really did conceive it to be a limited series. It really is one big story with a beginning, middle and end. So, we weren't thinking past that," said Chow (via Entertainment Tonight). "I think, you know, if it was to go forward, it would only be if there was a real reason for another one."

All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming on Disney+.

