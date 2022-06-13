The Old Guard 2: Uma Thurman and Henry Golding join Charlize Theron in Netflix sequel

Netflix's long-announced The Old Guard 2 has added Uma Thurman and Henry Golding to its cast. The duo will join Charlize Theron and the original cast of the 2020 action film, The Old Guard, in a follow-up of the comic book adaptation.

The sequel, which sees the return of cast members KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor, will be directed by Victoria Mahoney, second unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Gina Prince-Bythewood, who directed the original, has stepped aside from directing but remains as producer. The script is adapted from the comic book by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, and the screenplay, written by Rucka, will be based on the second story arc of the comic book series.

The first movie followed a group of immortal warriors who meet a new immortal of their kind, even as repercussions from their centuries-old way of life catch up with them in the modern age. It remains one of the most-watched original movies on Netflix, with 186 million hours viewed in the first 28 days of release.

We don't know what roles Thurman and Golding will be playing in The Old Guard 2, but both actors have starred in action roles before and should fit well into their new roles. Thurman played The Bride in both of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill movies, while Singapore's Golding has Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins under his belt.

There is still no release date announced for The Old Guard 2, though expectations are that it will only come out in 2023.

The Old Guard is still streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Netflix announces second season of global hit Squid Game

This article was first published in Geek Culture.