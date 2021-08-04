Olly Murs undergoes surgery after bone fragment lodges in his knee

Olly Murs has undergone surgery after getting a fragment of bone lodged in his knee.

The 37-year-old singer suffered the agonising injury during a concert at Newmarket racecourse on Friday (July 30) and though he's currently in hospital, he's thankful things weren't worse.

Speaking in a video shared to Instagram, Olly said: "I am so sorry I look like a bag of s*** this morning but I wanted to send you a message to let you know what is going on.

"Why is Olly in the hospital bed? I’ve just had surgery on my left leg. For some of you who came to my Newmarket gig on Friday, thank you for your kind messages of support and just checking it was OK.

"It has been a mad 72 hours since the gig getting to this point.

"Basically after my second song, a fragment of bone that was in my knee managed, after I jumped, to lodge itself on the back of my knee which basically shut my leg down.

"During the gig I was just limping the whole time. Couldn't believe it. … It's been a mad 72 hours. I honestly thought the worst, I thought I might have done my knee again.

"I thought I had ruptured my ACL (one of the ligaments that help stabilise your knee joint) being honest. This is great news, it really is positive.

"I'm going to stay positive and rest up for the next few days. Lots of love, everyone."

Despite having surgery, the Troublemaker singer is hopeful he will be able to get back on stage later this month, though he warned fans his performance won't be as energetic as usual.

He said: "Basically, I am in, I have had the surgery. I wanted to get this done because of the Newbury gig on the 14th and Singleton Park on the 15th.

"I wanted to do this for you guys. It will be a different gig, I probably won’t be running around like I normally do.

"There might be a stool for me to sit down on. But I cannot cancel these gigs for you guys. It was such an amazing vibe on Friday at Newmarket so I will give it absolutely everything next week."

In December, the Voice UK coach - who underwent knee surgery in 2019 - admitted he worried his career would be over if he damaged the joint again.

He said: "It's the arthritis and reconstruction I had in my knee. It's never going to be perfect, I've just got to be careful.

"If I did my knee again it would be curtains. I won't be able to dance and perform on stage.

"My bread and butter is my music, performing and touring. Being able to dance and perform on stage is what I do, it's what I get paid to do, it's what I love to do.

"If that was taken away from me because I went out and played football and twisted my knee again..."

