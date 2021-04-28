OMG, Zoe Tay was asked on camera when her 'first time' was, what did she say?

We've come across some strange things and unusual questions posed to celebrities. And this one ranks pretty high on the bizarre list.

It's not a strange question per se — you've probably asked your besties the same thing during a night of intimate chats — but to the Queen of local TV on camera? Hmm.

So the latest episode of the meWATCH programme #justswipelah began with Zoe Tay and Vivian Lai at the latter's bubble tea store, tackling a series of boba challenges. One required them to shoot boba using a straw to land it on numbered cups. The two stars would then answer the question attached to that particular cup.

And Zoe, 53, was asked how old she was when she had her "first time".

While Vivian LOL-ed, Zoe — who has three sons aged 16, 13, and 10 — looked around shocked as she clarified: "What first time?"

She caught on quickly, saying: "Better than the young people these days. I'm much older."

The producer prodded: "How was the guy?"

"Very good, very good," Zoe replied like a PR pro before chiding the crew. "Okay already lah. How can you ask this!"

Vivian jumped in at this point, presumably to lighten the mood with her trademark bimbo ditziness.

"Uh, my first night ah… I think it's wonderful. Oh, no one is asking me? I'm so sorry, I just wanted to answer," she joked.

