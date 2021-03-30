Vivian Lai flirts with skateboard instructors, kena suan by Zoe Tay

Jio-ing the right friend to partner you when you pick up a new sport is so important because they can make tough times seem like a breeze.

And after watching the first episode of meWATCH's new series #justswipelah, we can see why drama Ah Jie Zoe Tay is learning skateboarding with variety show Ah Jie Vivian Lai.

AsiaOne reported last November that the two of them have picked up skateboarding and their shenanigans have just been made into a seven-minute show.

In the show, they said they tried this difficult activity — usually associated with youths — because of their kids. Zoe, 53, has three sons aged 16, 13, and 10, while Vivian's daughters are 15 and 11.

Although Zoe wants to master it because she really likes skateboarding, 44-year-old Vivian required persuasion of a different kind.

"I didn't want to learn at all," she said. "Do you remember the first day I came to class? You left all your bags there in a pile and I said, 'It's fine, you guys go ahead, I'll take care of the bags. I was the auntie looking after the belongings."

Later on, she continued animatedly, she dumped the bags and "rushed over" to learn skateboarding, all because of the charismatic head coach Pham.

"Compared to skateboarding, I'd rather conquer the coach," Vivian added cheekily, calling him a 'nan shen' or god.

And her signature hilarious and occasionally airhead comments made the episode totally entertaining. After flirting with Pham, she then flirted with the senior coach — all theatrical effects for comedy, we're sure — who was teaching her a new technique.

Zoe, however, stole the moment when she unintentionally suan her friend with a mispronunciation of the Mandarin title of the hit Chinese reality TV show Sisters Riding the Winds and Breaking the Waves.

Instead of 'po lang' (Chinese for breaking waves), Zoe called Vivian a sister who's 'po lan' (Chinese for torn and rotten), leaving Vivian in protest and everyone chuckling.

You can catch the episode here and cheer on these hip mums!

ALSO READ: Eleanor Lee on hosting with mum Quan Yi Fong: I couldn't be playful because the guests are her friends

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com