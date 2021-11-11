One Piece live-action Netflix series casts its straw hat pirates

Netflix is taking the anime and manga world by storm.

From Avatar: The Legend of Aang, Yu Yu Hakusho, to the soon-to-be-released Cowboy Bebop, the streamer is bringing yet another popular anime series, One Piece, to life.

And after a year since its initial announcement, the streamer has finally found its cast.

PHOTO: One Piece

Iñaki Godoy (Go, Youth!, Who Killed Sara?), Mackenyu (Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter, Pacific Rim: Uprising), Emily Rudd (Fear Street, Hunters), Jacob Romero Gibson (Greenleaf, All Rise) and Taz Skylar (Boiling Point, Villain) will all star in the series.

Godoy will play protagonist Luffy and Mackenyu will be playing Zoro. Rudd is Nami, Gibson is Usopp and lastly, the role of Sanji will be played by Skylar.

With the cast officially revealed, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has shared a special message about the development of the series and his excitement to finally introduce the Straw Hat Pirates.

"Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…!," wrote Oda.

"We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates!"

A special message from Eiichiro Oda, the creator of ONE PIECE: "We’ve been working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on... Posted by Netflix Geeked on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Unfortunately, Oda doesn't say much about what you can expect from the show, and as for when it might be released, he alludes vaguely that "it'll take a bit more time to get this show done."

Based on the iconic manga of the same name, One Piece centres on Luffy, a young man who embarks on a journey to become king of the pirates and find the celebrated One Piece treasure.

The 10-episode live-action series at Netflix will be helmed by Steven Maeda (Lost, Day Break) with Matt Owens co-writing and executive producing alongside him.

Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios will also executive produce along with creator Oda. The series is a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, with Netflix handling the physical production.

ALSO READ: Netflix's live-action Yu Yu Hakusho to premiere December 2023

This article was first published in Geek Culture.