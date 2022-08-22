One-Punch Man announces season 3 with new teaser art

Saitama will soon have to don his cape again, as the highly-popular anime One-Punch Man is returning for a third season.

The project has begun production, and will see Chikashi Kubota, character designer of the first two anime seasons, coming back to the team.

The announcement came by the way of the official anime website, which also offered a first look at the teaser poster.

In it, series protagonist Saitama and Garou, a major antagonist introduced in Season Two, are seen standing back-to-back, but not much else about the story is known.

One-Punch Man Season Three currently has no release date, and it's unclear if there will be a change in the studio behind the series' animation, like there was between the first (Madhouse) and second season (J.C. Staff).

Episode count is also unknown, though it's likely to have 12 episodes, much line with its predecessors.

PHOTO: Chikashi Kubota

Created by ONE and first published in 2009, One-Punch Man started as a manga before it received an anime adaptation in 2016. The second season aired in 2019 with a synopsis that reads:

Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of "special" training, he became so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch.

Now, alongside Genos, his faithful cyborg disciple, Saitama is ready to begin his official duties as a professional hero working with the Hero Association.

However, the frequency of monster appearances is surging and it increasingly appears as if the Great Seer Madame Shibabawa's prediction about the Earth's doom is coming true.

In the midst of this crisis, the "hero hunter" Garou makes his own appearance.

The series is set to have a live-action adaptation from Sony as well, with Fast & Furious director Justin Lin tapped to helm.

He'll be joined by writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker, who previously penned the script for Jumanji: The Next Level and Venom respectively.

Currently, no actor has been attached to star in the adaptation.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.