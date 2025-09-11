'She only sees the glamorous side': Lee Young-ae says teen daughter going for K-pop auditions

South Korean actress Lee Young-ae recently revealed that her teen daughter has shown interest in becoming a K-pop idol, attending various auditions for agencies.

In a YouTube video uploaded by the channel Zzanbro on Sept 8, the 54-year-old told host Shin Dong-yup: "My son and daughter are completely different. My daughter is more like me, and my son is more like his dad.

"Our daughter is interested in idols these days... I just let her be. If her mother stops her because she thinks she can't make it [as an idol], you might later hear stuff like 'I couldn't do it because of mum'."

Young-ae added her 14-year-old daughter's favourite K-pop groups are boy bands TXT and Boynextdoor, whose concerts she has taken her to attend.

She voiced her worries about the teen perceiving the road to stardom as "easy", being a celebrity herself. "She hasn't seen how many struggles her mother went through to get here - she only sees the glamorous side," said Young-ae.

The Jewel in the Palace star married Korean American businessman Chung Ho-young in 2009 and have fraternal twins, with the girl now studying vocal music at Sunhwa Arts Middle School in Seoul.

Young-ae is currently promoting the upcoming K-drama Walking on Thin Ice, in which she stars as struggling housewife Eun-soo, who encounters mysterious teacher Yi-kyeong (Kim Young-kwang) after getting entangled in the drug trade to save her ailing husband. The drama will debut on Sept 20.

