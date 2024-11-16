Oops! South Korean actor Choi Hyun-wook accidentally flashes nude reflection on social media

Choi Hyun-wook wanted to show off his Bearbrick speaker, but ended up revealing too much of himself instead.

The 22-year-old South Korean actor posted an Instagram Story of the device on Wednesday (Nov 13) and even tagged the official Bearbrick Audio account, but failed to notice that he could be seen nude on its reflection.

Hyun-wook quickly took the Story down but not before the photo was reposted on social media, with some even zooming into his reflection.

However, many K-netizens came to the actor's defence, commenting that it was no big deal for him to be naked in his own home.

A comment on anonymous forum Theqoo read: "It's not a big deal, and people are making too much of a fuss about it."

"It's even creepier to zoom in like that, what the hell?" another comment read.

Others called it "secondary sexual harassment" that netizens, and even South Korean news media, had reshared the photo.

Hyun-wook's latest Instagram post was also filled with comments of support from fans asking him not to be discouraged and "don't care about what other people say".

He has not said anything about this incident and his agency Gold Medalist told South Korean media that they had "no comments" to make about it.

Hyun-wook started his acting career in 2019 with the web series Real: Time: Love.

He has since gained popularity for his roles in Weak Hero Class 1 (2022), D.P. season two (2023), and Twinkling Watermelon (2023).

