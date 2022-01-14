Our favourite 2021 Netflix K-dramas, plus iconic backgrounds you can use

2021 was an amazing year for K-drama fans all over the world. Here’s a round-up of the shows that we couldn’t get enough of.

As you scroll through, you can also save these images to use as your background for your next Zoom meeting! It will be a great conversation-starter, and an opportunity to gush about your favourite K-dramas seamlessly.

Squid Game

PHOTO: Netflix

Taking the entire world by storm, Squid Game is about hundreds of heavily in-debt contestants playing children’s games to win a 45.6 billion won prize. But of course, high rewards mean high stakes.

Just looking at this image you can already hear the robotic voice calling Red Light, Green Light.

PHOTO: Netflix

PHOTO: Netflix

This is the iconic whimsical staircase modelled after the famous M.C. Escher lithograph titled “Relativity”.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

PHOTO: Instagram/@hanible.photography

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is one of the most healing rom-coms of 2021 about a dentist moving to a little coastal town and falling in love. The plot is relatively simple but there are plenty of feels.

PHOTO: Instagram/@hanible.photography

You’re lying if you say you were never jealous of Yoon Hye-jin throughout the show.

PHOTO: Instagram/@hanible.photography

Even with a rollercoaster ride of an ending, we still got a happily ever after – and that’s all that matters.

Hellbound

PHOTO: Netflix

Hellbound also had its fair share of international attention, following the hype from Squid Game, ranking number one in over 80 countries in the first 24 hours.

PHOTO: Netflix