Owen Wilson reveals Tom Hiddleston put him through 'Loki school'

Owen Wilson has revealed Tom Hiddleston put him through "Loki school" so he could get up to speed with the character.

The 52-year-old actor plays Morbius in the Disney Plus series Loki but explained that he needed Tom - who plays the lead role - to help him understand the God of mischief's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Explaining why he signed up for the series, Owen told Extra: "It was something I thought could really be fun to play and interesting.

"One of the important things was Tom Hiddleston taking the time - we called it the 'Loki school' - the Loki lectures, [spending] a few days with me, kind of going through stuff."

The Zoolander star added: "I said if I had more teachers like that in school, I might have done better because he was very engaging and very patient."

Tom said that he had "a blast" working with Owen was impressed with the ideas he brought to the series.

The 40-year-old star said: "We had a blast... Owen is great, and he's been doing this for a long time and he has a lot of experience and [is] so insightful as a writer, [he] brought so many great ideas to the table."

The show's director Kate Herron revealed that she had to convince Owen to join the series with the "most detailed pitch" she has ever done.

She said: "It was the most detailed pitch I've ever done, to an actor, ever.

"I think I pretty much spoke through the entire first episode with him. You can tell he's a writer, just by the way he attacks the story. His questions about the world and the structure and the arc of the character. It was really fun to work with him."