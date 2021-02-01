Pamela Anderson accused of homewrecking by her new husband's ex

Pamela Anderson has been accused of homewrecking by her new husband's ex.

The Baywatch star revealed this week she tied the knot with Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve (Dec 24) after they met and fell in love during lockdown.

But now, Dan's ex-partner Carey has accused the newlyweds of starting their relationship while Dan was still with her.

She fumed: "This is not the lockdown love story which is being portrayed, it's all a facade. I decided to speak out because I want people to know that my almost five-year relationship, with three children involved, ended because of the affair Pam and Dan started while he was still with me.

"It's sad that people celebrate this and cheer them on, when it started with deceit, denials and life-shattering choices for all the people involved."

Carey insisted she was "blindsided" by Dan's new romance, which she claims began when he was hired to work on Pamela's house, before eventually becoming her official bodyguard.

She added: "It wasn't this romance that happened overnight.

"He worked with her for over six months before any of that happened. He wasn't her bodyguard then, he is a handyman, she hired him to work on her house.

"We were all totally blindsided by this, it's been so hard for us. And it's not just me and the kids, lots of people have been hurt by them. Dan has lost friendships and business relationships because of this."

And Carey - who has one child of her own, and helped raise Dan's two children from a previous relationship - also admitted their relationship woes were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, as Dan began spending more time out of the house because he had to quarantine away from his family while working for Pamela.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Carey said: "Covid happened and it just seemed to happen overnight. Dan would stay at her house and not come home, and here I am taking care of the kids.

"At first he denied it when I confronted him but then, finally, I asked him, 'Are you sleeping with Pam? He said, 'All I'm going to say is I've crossed the line'.

"At first he said, 'I want you to stay in our house. I don't want you to go. I just need to figure things out'. Later he apologised to me. He said, 'Carey, I love you. I don't know what is going on right now. I'm not in my right head right now. I'm not in a good space.'

"He asked me to give him time to figure things out so I just let him do what he was doing. And there was no turning back by then. I had met Pam and had gone to dinner with her. My daughter used to work for her. I couldn't believe it."

Pamela opened up about her new marriage this week, when she said she felt like she'd been with Dan for "seven years" already.

She gushed: "I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us.

"I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle.

"I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me.

"This one year together has felt like seven - like dog years."

