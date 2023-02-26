Pamela Anderson claims world leaders wanted 'kiss on the cheek' in exchange for laws she wanted changing

Pamela Anderson has claimed world leaders wanted "a kiss on the cheek" in exchange for the laws she wanted changing.

The former Playboy model — who has sons Dylan, 25, and Brandon, 26, with ex-husband Tommy Lee — famously persuaded Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the importation of seal products and also got ships carrying fin whale meat banned from the country.

The Peta spokesperson has also met with many politicians over the years to use her celebrity status to advocate for causes close to her heart.

Speaking to OK! magazine to promote her documentary Pamela, A Love Story, she said: "When I first started getting a lot of attention, I thought, 'I have to share this attention with something meaningful.'

That's when I started talking to Peta and all these activist groups. I thought to myself, 'I get a lot of attention, but it just seems so superficial.' So I used it to my advantage.

"I would go and speak to world leaders. They wanted a kiss on the cheek and an autograph. I wanted laws to be changed. And we both got what we wanted."

Pamela previously claimed she turned down Putin's offer to bring him flowers to his inauguration.

She told Piers Morgan's Life Stories in 2018: "He wanted me to come to his inauguration and give him flowers... I didn't do that. Obviously, we have been in the same place together sometimes... I had a great relationship with Russia."

Meanwhile, Pamela has landed a new plant-based cooking show on Food Network Canada.

The 55-year-old star will front the series Pamela's Cooking With Love — a working title — which has been commissioned by Corus Studios and will see her team up with top level chefs at her home in Canada as they work on a variety of plant-based meals and menus.

The studio has also greenlit a second series of Pamela's Garden of Eden as she renovates her family's Vancouver Island property.

She said in a statement: "Creating elegant and inviting spaces that inspire a compassionate, calm and healthy environment has always been important to me and comes naturally.

"Corus Studios and I have set mutual goals with good intentions. It's been a learning curve — and I am confident they will be a positive partner in helping bring my true vision to life."