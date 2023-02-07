Pamela Anderson has a new plant-based cooking show

Pamela Anderson has landed a plant-based cooking show on the Food Network Canada.

The 55-year-old star will front new series Pamela's Cooking With Love — a working title — which has been commissioned by Corus Studios and will see her team up with top level chefs at her home in Canada as they work on a variety of plant-based meals and menus, while the studio has also greenlit a second series of Pamela's Garden of Eden as she renovates her family's Vancouver Island property.

She said in a statement: "Creating elegant and inviting spaces that inspire a compassionate, calm and healthy environment has always been important to me and comes naturally.

"Corus Studios and I have set mutual goals with good intentions. It's been a learning curve — and I am confident they will be a positive partner in helping bring my true vision to life."

Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, added: "Corus Studios is proud to collaborate with Pamela Anderson on these two series as we work together to share her passion for food and entertaining with both a Canadian and international audience.

"Pamela's Cooking With Love is the perfect companion series to Pamela's Garden of Eden, and services our commitment to authentic story-telling and building a premium library of content for the global market."

According to a press release, the new cooking show is focused on the Baywatch legend being "fuelled by a craving to learn more about cooking and how she can use food to take entertaining to the next level".

The preview teases: "She works with a variety of influential chefs to develop delicious plant-based menus, gather the diverse ingredients, and prepare incredible meals and moments for her friends and family.

"Whether it is a casual afternoon cocktail party in the garden, an intimate dinner with family, or breakfast following a night around the campfire — Pamela shines as a host and sous-chef."

