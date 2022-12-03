'On paper, it is kind of ridiculous': Cher details her relationship with boyfriend who's 40 years younger

Cher says her relationship with her younger boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards is "ridiculous on paper".

But the Believe singer, 76, added on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday (Dec 2) it is different in reality and praised the 36-year-old for being kind, intelligent and handsome.

She said: "On paper, it is kind of ridiculous. But, in real life, we get along great."

After admitting she does not usually give men praise "they don't deserve" the singer hailed Alexander as "fabulous," "very kind," "very smart," "very talented" and "really funny."

She added: "And I think he's quite handsome."

It comes after Cher insisted she and Alexander are in love.

The singer also used social media to defend their 40-year age gap by saying they "kiss like teenagers".

Her declarations came after Cher tweeted a photo of the music executive at the end of November, prompting one of her fans to ask which of his qualities she admires most.

She wrote back: "He's Kind, Smart, Hilarious… and We (kiss) Like Teenagers."

The Grammy winner added in another tweet: "I (love) him because he wasn't afraid. He's kind, hilarious, smart, talented, beautiful. We talk and laugh.

"We are perfectly matched. Do I wish I was younger, yah, I'm not boo f***** hoo… He's 36 and in end he came after me, till we met in the middle. He's consistent one, I'm the skittish one. We love each other."

The couple first made headlines last month when they were photographed after a dinner date in Los Angeles holding hands.

Cher has previously hit back at criticism of their age gap by tweeting: "Love doesn't know math, it sees."

She added they were "happy and not bothering anyone," and said: "Let me explain…I don't give a (flying) f*** what anyone thinks."

Cher previously dated Tom Cruise, 60, when they had a 16-year age gap.

She has also been married twice, to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979 — and shares sons Chaz, 53, and Elijah, 46, with the late musicians respectively.

Alexander has dated Amber Rose and had son Slash, three, with the model in October 2019.

