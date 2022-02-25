Paramount announces Star Trek 4 to start filming in 2022, without informing or signing the cast

Paramount made a swarm of new project announcements earlier in February to create excitement for their exclusive streaming platform, Paramount+. One of the titles announced was Star Trek 4, a third sequel to the rebooted Star Trek franchise that will see the return of the franchise’s star players.

Whilst details of the fourth movie are still up in the air, Paramount hopes to start filming in 2022 in order to make the Dec 22, 2023 theatrical release date announced. The script is still being worked on and according to sources, no green light or budget has been set in place.

Producer J.J. Abrams even said, “We are thrilled to say that we are hart at work on a new Star Trek film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast.”

Whilst Trekkies all over celebrated the surprise announcement, the cast was even more so surprised. This is because they weren’t even aware of the project in the first place.

ALSO READ: Star Trek 4 to start production late 2022, keen to have Chris Pine and gang return

According to The Hollywood Reporter, most, if not all of the franchise’s stars – who include Chris Pine. Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña and John Cho – are not aware that an announcement for another film was coming, let alone be touted as part of the deal to shoot a movie by the end of the year. Pine, who plays Captain Kirk, is the first to enter into early negotiations as he is the linchpin to the project.

This strikes as a strange move as it presumes that contracts have not yet been signed. Without confirmed contracts and Paramount’s bold promise of a returning ensemble, guess fans will have to wait and see if Star Trek 4 actually successfully makes through this gamble.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.