Star Trek 4 to start production late 2022, keen to have Chris Pine and gang return

According to Deadline, Paramount has begun negotiations with Chris Pine to get him to reprise his role as James T Kirk in Star Trek 4. The film has had a rocky development history, with it being reportedly shelved in early 2019 before being put back on track later in the year, only for Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth to reportedly pull out of the project.

The last Star Trek film came out in 2016, and should the report hold true, then production of this new film will begin this year.

The report also states that Paramount is looking to bring back Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Lieutenant Uhura, Karl Urban as Dr McCoy, John Cho as Sulu, and Simon Pegg as Scotty. These are all reprised roles, so while no deals are finalised and set in stone, it suggests that this sequel will remain in the same timeline as previous films.

J J Abrams has also confirmed that Matt Shakman, director of WandaVision, is directing the new film. For now, however, details about the plot are kept under wraps, and fans will have to wait for more trickle of information. Still, it is heartening to know that Star Trek 4 is on track to be produced and, hopefully, released eventually.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.