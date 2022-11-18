Paris Hilton planning to wait until 2023 to start a family with IVF

Paris Hilton was "always planning" to wait until 2023 to start a family.

The 41-year-old socialite insisted she and Carter Reum – whom she wed in November 2021 – have always planned to enjoy their first year of marriage as a couple before going ahead with their plans to have a baby.

She's confident she'll be able to do so next year as fertility treatment has ensured they have "lots of healthy embryos".

Paris wrote on her Instagram Story: "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking me when I'm having a baby.

"My husband and I always wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023.

"IVF is always a journey for everyone but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew."

Paris couldn't be more "excited" about the idea of having a child.

She added: "As everyone know, I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!

"Thank you for all your kind messages."

Paris spoke out a day after her mother, Kathy Hilton, spoke of her upset that she'd watched her daughter "struggle" to start a family with her 41-year-old husband.

Kathy said: "It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, 'Just relax'.

"So many people, they struggle and it doesn't just happen like that."

But Paris later insisted that wasn't the case.

Asked about her mom's comment, she told TMZ: "I don't know where she got that. It's never been a struggle at all."

ALSO READ: 8 pregnant celebrities who are expecting babies in 2022