Park Seo-joon says 'let's drink Milo' in Malay, products bearing his image sell out in a day

This is one of those 'top 10 crossovers of all time' moments: South Korean actor Park Seo-joon released a 10-second video commercial for Milo Malaysia on Tuesday (Aug 16).

The video, which was posted on Seo-joon’s Facebook page, began with the star saying "Jom minum Milo" (let’s drink Milo), the Nestle product’s tagline in the country. Considering that the Milo packets bearing his image and limited-edition merchandise sold out within a day, it seems that Malaysians agreed.

The video also identified him as a “friend of Milo” as he takes a sip of the beverage.

Fans were amused by the advertisement and impressed that a famous Korean actor is advertising their favourite childhood drink.

A fan commented: “Park Seo-joon endorsing Milo, one of my favourite drinks when I was young — you’re late, dudes,” though they added: “Now I’m so worried the price will triple.”

Another comment read: “I trust you, I’ll go buy Milo now.”

“One of my favourites is drinking one of my favourite drinks,” another fan commented.

A user joked about Seo-joon advertising the sugary malt drink: “Oppa (older brother), you’re going to be responsible for my weight gain.”

People from Malaysia to South Africa were sharing their love for the popular beverage, which originated from Australia and is a staple across Oceania and Southeast Asia, in the comments.

A Nestle employee in Malaysia posted a video on TikTok showing how ‘Park Seo-joon’ was “all around our office,” employees playing on a claw machine and a limited-edition signed tote bag.

The tote bag and the packets of Milo with Seo-joon’s image on them, which were sold online on Shopee Malaysia, sold out in just one day, according to Malaysian reports.

Recently, Milo gained popularity outside the region, with viral tweets leading to a 700 per cent increase in sales in Japan, causing temporary supply shortages.

