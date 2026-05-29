Sister of Twice's Jihyo to debut in new Hybe girl group

Park Seo-yeon, the youngest sister of Jihyo from the popular K-pop girl group Twice, will be following in her footsteps.

Hybe's new label ABD (short for A Bold Dream) opened its social media accounts on Tuesday (May 26), where it posted videos introducing the members of their upcoming girl group.

Seo-yeon, reportedly born in 2008, appeared in several clips, wearing different outfits with her hair up in a high ponytail.

The group is reportedly expected to make their debut in the second half of 2026.

Jihyo, 29 and Twice's leader, also has a 23-year-old actress sister Park Ji-young, who goes by the stage name Lee Ha-eum.

The trio join other popular siblings in K-entertainment such as Twice's Jeongyeon and her actress sister Gong Seung-yeon, NCT's Doyoung and his actor brother Gong Myoung, the Huening siblings (TXT's Huening Kai, Kep1er's Bahiyyih and Viva’s Lea) as well as Ive's Wonyoung and her actress sister Jang Da-ah.

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