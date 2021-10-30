Patricia Mok has only 2 conditions on Diam Lah gameshow with extreme forfeits

The emergence of online streaming platforms has opened up new programme content never or rarely seen before on traditional TV, and we are not just talking about Netflix's Squid Game.

There's a new local Mandarin game show on the Asia Momentum Media (AMM) mobile entertainment platform and while the show is mostly hilarious and entertaining, its inane and extreme content — similar to some programmes in Japan and Taiwan — probably meant it wouldn't make it on Channels 8 or U.

In Diam Lah, host Patricia Mok and four other players pick cards from a pile and the one who gets the special 'skull' card has to perform a stated punishment.

Two episodes have been released as of writing and they featured actors Maxi Lim and Noah Yap, as well as new faces Cynthia Kuang and Joyce Ng.

The cycle repeats when the player has done the forfeit, and in a recent interview with Shin Min Daily News, Patricia, 50, said they performed over 30 penalties during filming and she was exhausted by the end of the day.

The forfeits range from the 'WTH' types — such as slapping the player on the face with a raw pig tongue that has sauce on it — to the downright gross. For instance, one player was blindfolded and had to put her hand into a box with live frogs to pick up marbles.

Patricia also participated in the forfeits, and she told the Chinese evening daily that she pondered for three weeks before accepting the project.

"I usually don't like to prank others and be pranked," she explained.

Patricia added: "I told the crew before we began filming to leave out cockroaches and lizards in the forfeits."

While the crew might have abided with her request, other creepy-crawlies were included in the game show and one player — poor thing — broke down in tears because of it.

During the entire game, all players have to remain quiet throughout or they would be smacked with pool noodles. A plastic ball with their corresponding colour would also be added to a box each time they talk.

At the end of the show, Patricia randomly selected a ball from the box and the corresponding player had to eat a 'Happy Meal', which of course, isn't as innocuous as it sounds.

If you're game for such content, download the AMM to view the free programme. New episodes will be released every Saturday at 7.30pm.

