Patricia Mok's father dies aged 85

Local actress Patricia Mok and her family announced the death of their father, Mok Kok Chye, yesterday (Jan 5). He was 85.

An Instagram post was made by her sister Serene Maxson, writing: "You are loved and respected. You lived a full life. Rest, knowing you will not be forgotten."

His wake will take place until Jan 9 at Block 918A Hougang Avenue 9. The family requests no LED wreaths but floral ones or donations are welcome.

Patricia, 53, also shared a photo on her Instagram Story wearing her father's "precious watch" with a booklet titled In Loving Memory in the background.

Patricia wrote an article in Lianhe Zaobao previously for Father's Day, saying he was an officer in the Air Force and doted on her the most among his four daughters.

She also recalled the elder Mok's tender side when their family dog died after being rushed to the vet.

"When my dad saw its body, he said that he was going outside and turned around and left," she said. "I was a little angry at the time and thought, 'Why is he so heartless?'

"Later, when I went out, I found him crying outside."

She added he would say afterwards that he was not used to the dog being gone as there was nobody left to watch TV with him, and that he would occasionally shed tears.

