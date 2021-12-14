Paul Dano's Riddler unmasks Robert Pattinson's Batman in new trailer

In the upcoming The Batman directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson (Tenet) as the titular superhero, it seems like the Riddler, played by Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine), will uncover Batman's true identity.

This bit of plot information comes from the Japanese trailer of the movie, where a voice, presumably belonging to the Riddler, says, "I've been trying to reach you, Bruce Wayne."

In stark contrast to the cheeky and playful image of the villain in the comics, Dano's Riddler is a terrifying serial killer who live-streams his murder spree, and based on the trailer, he is reminiscent of Hannibal Lecter, played by Anthony Hopkins, in The Silence of the Lambs.

The Batman will also feature Penguin, played by Colin Farrell (The Lobster), Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz (Divergent), and Carmine Falcone, played by John Turturro (The Big Lebowski). This movie is going to take quite generously from Batman's Rogues Gallery.

Currently, the movie is in post-production, having completed filming, and is slated to be released in theatres on March 4, 2022 in the US.

From what we've seen so far, The Batman is going to be dark, gritty, and uncompromising.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.