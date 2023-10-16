Paul McCartney's grandson in relationship with Bill Gates' daughter

Sir Paul McCartney's grandson Arthur Donald is in a relationship with Bill Gates's daughter Phoebe.

Phoebe, 21, shared an Instagram snap of her and Arthur, 24, the son of the Beatles legend's daughter Mary McCartney and her first husband Alistair Donald, on a balcony in Paris that seemingly confirmed that the pair are dating.

The families already enjoy a close connection as Phoebe's mother Melinda Gates is friends with Arthur's aunt Stella McCartney.

The billionaire Microsoft founder's daughter is quoted by the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column as saying of the fashion designer: "Even when I was little, she would send me stuff and little notes and I'd be so excited.

"We are really deeply connected."

Prior to her romance with Arthur, Phoebe was in a relationship with fellow Stanford University student Robert Ross but was targeted by trolls who left cruel comments about the interracial romance.

She responded to the trolling by stating that she was "done" with people making fun of the relationship.

Asked about the worst part of being a social media star, Phoebe — who has 375,000 followers on Instagram — told The Information: "The misconceptions and conspiracy theories about my family and my relationship with my boyfriend.

"It's 2023. I'm done being memed for being in an interracial relationship."

Phoebe also has a big presence on TikTok where she posts clips of herself working out, showing off her favourite outfits and discussing political issues with her mother.

She has also made a splash in the fashion world as she has earned invites to shows at New York and Paris Fashion Week and even interned at British Vogue.

Phoebe has explained that she wants to "be her own person" and not rely on her wealthy parents for success.

ALSO READ: Avril Lavigne and Tyga are reportedly 'done'