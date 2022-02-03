Peacemaker surpasses The Witcher and The Book of Boba Fett in popularity

HBO Max struck gold with Peacemaker, though that's hardly a surprise. The eight-episode series, a spin-off of The Suicide Squad, is also written and directed by James Gunn and stars the wrestler turned actor John Cena as the titular character.

According to data from Parrot Analytics, Peacemaker became the most in-demand original streaming TV series as of Jan 22. Compared to the average series, this makes it 69.5 times more in demand.

It surpassed series such as Netflix's The Witcher and Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett. The popularity of Peacemaker also corresponds with the rising popularity of HBO Max originals. In 2021, demand for HBO Max series grew by 39.2 per cent, making it the fastest-growing major streaming service as far as original series are concerned.

This demand stands out as HBO Max has fewer subscribers than both Netflix and Disney+, with the former having 222 million subscribers and the latter having 118 million subscribers. Meanwhile, HBO Max has 73.8 million subscribers.

With HBO Max getting more DC content in 2022 and beyond, it's likely to fuel the growth of the streaming service further. For instance, series such as Green Lantern and Justice League Dark, and movies such as Batgirl are in development, while Warner Bros movies such as The Batman with a theatrical release will debut on HBO Max after a 45-day window. This is definitely the streaming service that DC fans will want to keep a lookout for.

READ ALSO: Another The Suicide Squad spin-off in the works with James Gunn

This article was first published in Geek Culture.