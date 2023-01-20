Pebbles and space: Yao Wenlong gives first look into new JB home

On Jan 20, Yao Wenlong shared photos of his newly renovated and spacious home in Johor Bahru (JB) in an Instagram post.

In his post, he wrote: "Thank you @tyfengshui for your unconditional help, it enabled my family to move into our new home in such a short time. The design is very beautiful and practical. It's pretty and I like it… really like it a lot."

In November last year, the 52-year-old said he purchased the new double-storey landed property in JB for RM1.3 million (S$399,000).

He added the 4,000 sq ft house (slightly larger than three five-room HDB flats) was an "upgrade" after four years in his previous residence, which was a 1,300 sq ft townhouse with three bedrooms.

Wenlong also revealed that he's spent RM300,000 on renovations and it's a place where he foresees spending the rest of his life.

