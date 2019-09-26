PENTAGON wants to show fans their mature side in upcoming Singapore concert

It might seem like just yesterday that Pentagon graced our stage during HallyuPopFest (it happened in May) but they're back again and this time, our boys are hotter than ever.

Having travelled the globe in their first world tour PRISM, the group is set to wrap their seven-month-long show in Singapore on Nov 2.

Unfortunately, fans will only be able to catch eight boys at the upcoming concert. The group used to have 10 members, but Yanan has been placed on hiatus due to poor health, while E'Dawn has since left the agency after his dating scandal broke out the year before.

They may have only been away for a short five months, but the boys are excited to show a more mature side of themselves to their fans who are known as Universe.

Wooseok shared with AsiaOne: "We will show you how much we've matured and improved!"

Pentagon promises a performance beyond concertgoers' wildest imaginations — even fans who have been to their past concerts will be able to fall for their new charm.