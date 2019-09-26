PENTAGON wants to show fans their mature side in upcoming Singapore concert

It might seem like just yesterday that Pentagon graced our stage during HallyuPopFest (it happened in May) but they're back again and this time, our boys are hotter than ever.
Having travelled the globe in their first world tour PRISM, the group is set to wrap their seven-month-long show in Singapore on Nov 2.
Unfortunately, fans will only be able to catch eight boys at the upcoming concert. The group used to have 10 members, but Yanan has been placed on hiatus due to poor health, while E'Dawn has since left the agency after his dating scandal broke out the year before.
They may have only been away for a short five months, but the boys are excited to show a more mature side of themselves to their fans who are known as Universe.
Wooseok shared with AsiaOne: "We will show you how much we've matured and improved!"
Pentagon promises a performance beyond concertgoers' wildest imaginations — even fans who have been to their past concerts will be able to fall for their new charm.
Fans will also get to experience their newest album, SUM(ME:R), live for the very first time. Through their latest release, the boys want to share their feelings of summer and their never-say-die attitude, in hopes of easing the heat of Singapore's eternal summer. When asked what Pentagon looks forward to the most the next time they're in Singapore, Shinwon, Kino and Yeo One chorused that they'd love to eat chilli crab again while Jinho and Yuto expressed interest in visiting classic tourist hotspots such as Marina Bay Sands' infinity pool and the Merlion. Hongseok, who previously studied in Hwa Chong International School, said that he'd like to eat at Newton Circus. He also remarked that he'd like to come back to Singapore more often if he gets the chance — a sentiment echoed by the rest of Pentagon's members. "Performing in Singapore is what I always dreamed of. Performing in Singapore always gave me happiness," said Hui. The final show of Pentagon's World Tour, PRISM, organised by CK Star Entertainment, will take place on Nov 2, Saturday, 6 pm at The Star Theatre.
