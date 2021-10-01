People are sending 456 won to the Squid Game bank account, and other interesting things to know about the cast

Can't get enough of Netflix's Squid Game? As the K-series' popularity continues to soar, here are some interesting tidbits for you about the show and cast.

Viewers transferred 456 won into bank account featured in ATM scene

In a recent online interview, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk addressed various topics relating to his latest hit project, one of them being whether the bank account used in the ATM scene in the last episode was used with permission.

Screengrab from Netflix

Dong-hyuk said the account actually belongs to one of the producers of the show, and that people were making deposits of 456 won ($0.50) into the account.

However, it has been closed "to avoid potential issues in the future".

Heo Sung-tae, aka Player 101, gave up high-flying job to become an actor

Heo Sung-tae before he joined showbiz (left) and in Squid Game. PHOTO: Internet screengrab, Netflix

Heo Sung-tae, who played the villain in the show, only began his career in showbiz at the age of 34.

Before becoming an actor, he studied Russian language and culture at Pusan National University, and worked for the overseas business marketing team in LG Electronics.

He then joined one of South Korea's biggest shipbuilding companies Daewoo Shipping & Marine Co., where he reportedly earned an annual income of 70 million won.

However, after emerging fifth on the Korean talent show Be The Star in 2011, he gave up his career for acting.

Lee Jung-jae's girlfriend is an heiress

For those who are still simping for Player 456, unfortunately, he's taken.

Screengrab from YouTube

Lee Jung-jae, 48, is dating businesswoman Lim Se-ryung, 44, the eldest daughter of the chairman of Korean food giant Daesang Group. They went public with their relationship in 2015.

She was married to Lee Jae-young, the vice chairman of Samsung, until 2009 and they have two children together.

Wi Ha-jun has netizens going crazy over his shirtless pics

Not surprisingly, actor Wi Ha-joon has sent people swooning over his good looks. He played Hwang Joon-ho, a police officer who disguised himself as one of the staff members running the games.

squid game rlly got me thirsting over a police officer 😩🥵 pic.twitter.com/OWqdOBjlqa — Samantha ✜⁵ PROTECT BLACK ENGENES!!!! (@5_sooB) September 20, 2021

Just when fans couldn't get enough of the handsome 30-year-old, he surprised them when he appeared shirtless in the October issue of Men's Health, showing off his chiseled abs.

The photos were posted to Instagram on Sept 25 and have since gained over 2.1 million likes and 400 comments.

Park Hae-soo recently became a father

Apart from the immense success of Squid Game, Park Hae-soo, who plays Gi-Hun's childhood friend Sang-woo in the show, has more to celebrate about.

On Wednesday (Sept 29), the actor's agency reported that the 39-year-old and his wife have welcomed a son into their family. Both mother and son are doing well.

He married his wife, a non-celebrity, in 2019 after dating for about a year.

