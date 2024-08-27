'These people are so scary': Fight breaks out between Wang Yibo fans and those who ship him with Xiao Zhan

Five years after the release of Chinese drama The Untamed, which shot lead idol-actors Wang Yibo and Xiao Zhan to fame, it seems that some fans are still not moving on.

Apart from their individual fandoms, there is another group of supporters named Bo Jun Yi Xiao (formed using both actors' names) who ship the two actors as a couple.

Last Saturday (Aug 24), a fight broke out between a Yibo fan and a shipper fan after the Yuehua Family 15th Anniversary concert in Shanghai.

While Xiao Zhan is not managed under Yuehua Entertainment and therefore not present at the concert, fans from Bo Jun Yi Xiao turned up at the event as seen in multiple videos uploaded on social media since Aug 25.

They displayed banners showing Yibo, 27, and Xiao Zhan, 32, and wore headbands with their names.

After the event, hundreds of shipper fans gathered outside the event venue and loudly sang the song Wuji, which was a duet sung by both stars for The Untamed soundtrack.



Brought to you by Xiaohongshu

They cheered loudly, calling out Xiao Zhan's name at Yibo's fans and chanting, "Yibo belongs to Xiao Zhan" and that both actors are a "real couple".



Brought to you by Xiaohongshu

This eventually led to Yibo's fans retaliating with the chant "Xiao Zhan is dead".

Why #Wangyibo fans have to curse other Dxxd on yh concert? Is that reason Yh plotted all along ? pic.twitter.com/Zbr2W6hB8K — 狐狸 (@huli0108) August 24, 2024

The rowdy behaviour led to a fight, when a fan of Yibo confronted a Bo Jun Yi Xiao fan, who then gave the former a kick to her stomach and pushed her to the ground.

Yibo's fan got up quickly, rushed at her attacker and both of them fell to the ground. As other fans tried to break up the fight and help them up, an event staff shouted through his loud hailer: "No violence! Don't start a fight!"



Brought to you by Xiaohongshu

Other fancams also show the police stepping in eventually, forming a barrier to disperse the crowds.



Brought to you by Xiaohongshu

Netizens were appalled by the fans' behaviour.

A netizen wrote: "Are they a cult? So scary and awkward."

"These people are so scary," another one commented.

The Untamed, which was released in 2019, was adapted from a Chinese xianxia (Chinese fantasy) boys' love web novel Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation.

The drama centres around the rise, death and rebirth of Wei Wuxian (Xiao Zhan) and his complex relationship with Lan Wangji (Yibo), both talented disciples of respected clans, as they find out the truth behind the events in the past.

[[nid:698925]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.