Pete Davidson faces possible criminal charges after involvement in car crash

Pete Davidson may face criminal charges after being involved in a car crash last month.

The 29-year-old comedian is said to have been driving his Mercedes through a quiet neighbourhood in Beverly Hills, California, on March 4 when he lost control of the vehicle.

It slammed into a fire hydrant and skidded across the lawn of a nearby house causing some minor damage.

Although the accident didn't result in serious injury for anyone, sources told TMZ the Beverly Hills Police Department have completed their investigation and have now referred the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office to determine whether Pete - whose girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders was a passenger in the car - will be charged.

Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the crash, but it is believed the former Saturday Night Live star was "travelling at a high rate of speed".

The accident occurred shortly after the pair had landed back in Los Angeles following a holiday in Hawaii and Pete didn't let it ruin his weekend plans as he was still able to attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Sunday night (March 5) where he presented the Lifetime Achievement to Transformers character Optimus Prime.

Pete has been rumoured to have been dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui for the last few weeks. The Saturday Night Live star is said to have been friends with the 26-year-old for some time but they only recently started dating.

A source told New York Post column Page Six: "They're getting serious. They've been friends a long time and this romance grew out of friendship."

He has previously romanced pop star Ariana Grande, Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale and famously had a nine month relationship with Kim Kardashian after she split from Kanye West.

ALSO READ: Pete Davidson in trauma therapy following Kanye West's social media harassment