Pete Davidson made a fool of himself at Aretha Franklin's funeral as he was high on ketamine

Pete Davidson made a fool of himself in front of Aretha Franklin's family as he was high on ketamine at the soul icon's funeral.

The 30-year-old comic and recovering drug user, who has spent years battling mental health issues including depression and been in and out of rehab, made the admission he was on the substance at the farewell ceremony for late singer Aretha in 2018, which he attended alongside his then-fiancee Ariana Grande.

He says in his new Netflix special Turbo Fonzarelli: "I'm embarrassed I was out and about like that. That's not cool."

Pete then joked Aretha, who died aged 76 after suffering a malignant pancreatic tumour, will "never know" he was high, but added: "Still, it's not the point."

The actor also claimed the substance made him put his foot in his mouth in front of the singer's relatives.

He said: "I was so high I thought it'd be a good idea to go up to her family and go, 'Hey! I'm just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts.'"

Pete joked if soul legend Aretha had been present, she would have probably asked: "'Hey! Who are you and what are you doing at my funeral?'"

The comic was at the funeral as Ariana's guest as the pop star got engaged to him weeks before she was asked to perform in honour of the Queen of Soul, who died in August 2018.

Ariana sang at the service in a controversial mini-dress, belting out a rendition of Aretha's hit (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.

Pete's rehab stints include spells of treatment in 2017 and 2019.

In June 2023 it was reported he had gone back after struggling with borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

A friend told Page Six at the time: "Pete regularly goes to rehab for 'tune ups' and to take a mental break, so that's what's happening."

Another insider told the outlet two months ago Pete confirmed he had dabbled in using ketamine in order to treat his depression, though his publicist denied he was still on it.

The drug, which is also used for anaesthetic purposes, recently became a talking point when Matthew Perry's autopsy report revealed the Friends star died from the "acute effects" of the substance.

But medical experts have said it is generally safe when administered by trained health professionals to treat depression or PTSD.

