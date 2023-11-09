Peter Yu named one of Singapore's top film actors by Taiwanese media

Is Peter Yu one of the top film actors in Singapore?

At least that is the latest title bestowed upon him, according to a report on Monday (Nov 6) by Taiwanese media outlet ETToday.

In the piece, Peter is described as "one of the top actors in Singapore's film industry". Besides the glowing accolade, the article also introduced his latest movie — Snow in Midsummer — a multi-regional production involving Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.

Snow in Midsummer, set against the backdrop of the 1960s Malaysia racial riots, stars "acclaimed actors across three regions", including Taiwanese singer-actress Lin Wan Fang, better known as Wan Fang.

But perhaps the distinction is not unfounded.

After all, Peter has an impressive five films lined up at this year's Singapore International Film Festival, which runs from Nov 30 to Dec 10 this year.

In fact, for being the darling of indie-filmmakers these days, the actor has even been compared to legendary Hong Kong film actor, Tony Leung Chiu Wai.

When interviewed by 8days last month, local director Kelvin Tong described Peter as "fast becoming the (Tony) Leung Chiu Wai of Singapore".

Quite the compliment, if you ask us.

When contacted by 8days on what he thought about being conferred the time of Singapore's top film actor, Peter demurred.

"I am very flattered and I can say that this is my passion and something I really love doing," he said.

Yu, 55, took a break from acting for a decade before re-emerging onscreen in 2018 for local film, A Land Imagined, which took home the top prize at the 71st Locarno Film Festival.

Snow in Midsummer is in the running at this year's Golden Horse Awards with nine nominations, including best narrative feature, best director and best supporting actress for Wan Fang.

It is also the opening film for the 2023 Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, which starts today (Nov 9) and will run till Nov 26.

The historical drama is the second feature film by Malaysian director Chong Keat Aun to be in the running for the prestigious film awards. He had been nominated for and won the Best New Director award in 2020 for his debut film, The Story of Southern Islet.

ETToday also reported how Peter had suffered a scare while filming on location in the northern parts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Coming towards a scene on location which featured a mass gravesite, Peter couldn't help but exclaim that the "set design" was "too realistic".

When the production team told him the graves were real, Peter was stunned and immediately offered prayers in apology.

