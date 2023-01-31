Phoebe Waller-Bridge rebooting Tomb Raider as TV series at Amazon

Lara Croft is back, and so is Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The Emmy-winning writer has been tapped to pen Amazon Studios' Tomb Raider TV series.

This TV series is part of a potential Tomb Raider universe that would span television, film and games. Other projects part of this multi-platform universe includes a new single-player game developed by Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics.

Fleabag and Killing Eve creator Waller-Bridge is in charge of the series now but could be involved in the potential movie too. The Tomb Raider franchise will be overseen and developed by Dmitri Johnson.

No actress has been attached to play the role of Lara Croft as of yet. Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously portrayed the character.

This series marks Tomb Raider's return to MGM. The studio held the rights to produce the film franchise and spawned three movies – Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) and Tomb Raider (2018) – but lost the rights in July 2022 when they failed to greenlight a sequel.

Waller-Bridge is the perfect choice to bring this character back to the screen. The actress and writer rose to prominence thanks to Fleabag, her acclaimed one-woman sitcom at BBC, earning 19 awards across various categories.

Fleabag's success earned Waller-Bridge an overall deal at Amazon Studios, which includes Tomb Raider and a mysterious series that's still kept under wraps.

She will also be starring opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 when it releases on June 30.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.