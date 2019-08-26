Photos show Ahn Jae-hyun celebrating birthday with other women but not wife Ku Hye-sun

The Weibo photographs have led to condemnation from netizens who said such betrayal of a spouse's trust is unacceptable, even if the couple's relationship is rocky, and even if he could be hanging out with just female staff from his agency.
PHOTO: YouTube/Elite Daebak Kpop
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

Ku Hye-sun posted recently that her husband Ahn Jae-Hyun spoke to other women on the phone even in her presence.

The actress also said she woke up early to prepare beef radish soup which he had requested for to mark his birthday. However, he took just a couple of spoonfuls.

Ahn, an actor, then told her that he was going to a party.

Now, pictures have appeared on Weibo that show the 32-year-old celebrating his birthday with other women in a restaurant, but without Ku, 34.

Ahn is seeking a divorce from Ku who has said that she will grant his wish, though the details have not been finalised yet.

The pair met on the set of the 2015 TV series Blood and married a year later.

Last week, she detailed their quarrels and differences in several posts, prompting Ahn to tell media that he intends to give his side of the story to put things in a better perspective.

Ku has asked Ahn to pay for his share of wedding and home-renovation expenses, and revealed that he told her that he no longer found her sexually attractive.

The Weibo photographs have led to condemnation from netizens who said such betrayal of a spouse's trust is unacceptable, even if the couple's relationship is rocky, and even if he could be hanging out with just female staff from his agency.

Amid the backlash, at least two companies - cosmetics brand Merbliss and fashion firm Giordano - are cutting their links with Ahn.

Netizens have also called for Ahn's dismissal from shows he is involved in.

ALSO READ: Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
K-drama Divorces, Separations and Annulments

TRENDING

Malaysia&#039;s nasi lemak better than Singapore&#039;s? McDonald&#039;s new ad ignites food fight
Malaysia's nasi lemak better than Singapore's? McDonald's new ad ignites food fight
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Man who abused Myanmar maid gets longer jail term on prosecution&#039;s appeal; his wife convicted of not paying worker&#039;s salary
Couple who abused Myanmar maid gets longer jail term on prosecution's appeal
Police looking for man who left baby at hospital and fled; mother suspected of child, drug abuse
Man flees after leaving unconscious baby at SGH; police manhunt ongoing
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
SIA bans some models of 15-inch MacBook Pro from flights
SIA bans some models of 15-inch MacBook Pro from flights
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Majulah Singapura randomly gets played aloud in an Asian supermarket in Pittsburgh
Majulah Singapura randomly gets played aloud in an Asian supermarket in Pittsburgh
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it

LIFESTYLE

6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend

SERVICES