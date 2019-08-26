Photos show Ahn Jae-hyun celebrating birthday with other women but not wife Ku Hye-sun

Ku Hye-sun posted recently that her husband Ahn Jae-Hyun spoke to other women on the phone even in her presence.

The actress also said she woke up early to prepare beef radish soup which he had requested for to mark his birthday. However, he took just a couple of spoonfuls.

Ahn, an actor, then told her that he was going to a party.

Now, pictures have appeared on Weibo that show the 32-year-old celebrating his birthday with other women in a restaurant, but without Ku, 34.

Ahn is seeking a divorce from Ku who has said that she will grant his wish, though the details have not been finalised yet.

The pair met on the set of the 2015 TV series Blood and married a year later.