Physical: 100 reveals theme and measures for season 2 after ex-participant convicted of sexual assault

Physical: 100 has been renewed for a second season and we can't wait to see the marvels of human strength and willpower once again on our screens.

Show creator Jang Ho-gi and popular season one contestants, car dealer Jo Jin-hyeong and wrestler Jang Eun-sil, unveiled the set for second two yesterday (Aug 9).

Producing director (PD) Jang also revealed the theme for the upcoming season — the mines.

"Season one was designed with an ancient Greece theme and season two will be themed around a more modern setting from the 1950s and 1960s," he told South Korean media.

"A mine is a space where people's sacrifice, desire, co-operation, and competition are mixed together, and there are many motifs representing that in this set."

He also told the media that the set they were sitting in is twice the size of the one from season one.

He added: "We put a lot of thought into preparing for each game that we think is important, so it doesn't look like a game show but takes place in one big world that is organically connected and has a motif.

"It will be much bigger and safer."

[Instagram embed]

Background checks, therapy sessions

Season one also came with its fair share of controversies - from accusations of game manipulation in the final round, a school bullying scandal and, most recently, a contestant sentenced to seven years for sexual assault.

When reminded of the last, PD Jang said: "Since the number of people who participate is 100, a lot of work goes into [the selection]. If we forcefully investigate contestants or investigate them beyond the boundaries of the law, that could be another problem.

"So I had a lot of thoughts after season one."

With the experience from the first season behind them, PD Jang said that they would "search for what we can" when recruiting contestants, looking for all they can online and from the public's perspective.

They will also ask potential participants to tell them about any points of concern, and have them make a promise to "prevent problems from arising" before having a face-to-face meeting with candidates.

"I'll check once again during the official interview," he added. "And this may only be a Netflix procedure, but since contestants may suffer or feel difficulties while participating in such a large-scale survival event, we will link them up with psychiatrists for therapy sessions."

He reiterated once again that the production team is "making maximum efforts to avoid infringing on the human rights of participants" despite the thorough background checks.

[Instagram embed]

To avoid a repeat of season one's final, where the game had to be stopped and restarted twice, PD Jang said that the production team would conduct rigorous simulations of season two's games beforehand.

As the programme will not allow for rehearsals before each quest, a thorough manual will also be created so that contestants are prepared for any situations that may arise during the games.

Participants will be notified in advance and informed of how to respond to any situation, PD Jang added, and they will proceed according to the manual without exceptions.

It was not mentioned when the casting call will be made nor the telecast date for season two.

[Instagram embed]

