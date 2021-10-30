Pixar's first Lightyear trailer takes Chris Evans to infinity and beyond

This is an intergalactic emergency.

Pixar has released a trailer for Lightyear, a nigh-photorealistic origin story for the Buzz Lightyear toy we know from Toy Story.

According to Pixar, these Buzz Lightyear toys were originally inspired by an actual Buzz Lightyear movie - and we're finally going to see that movie in full!

Watch the trailer below:

This teaser trailer shows off Pixar's spectacular animation, which continues to blend realistic backdrops with cartoonish character models.

Chris Evans now plays the titular space ranger, replacing Tim Allen from the Toy Story movies.

The trailer gives us heavy sci-fi vibes, with Buzz Lightyear preparing for a journey into space for a mysterious mission. This mission takes him to foreign planets, where he meets aliens and suits up in his iconic spacesuit.

We also see an ominous door opening to billow red smoke - which could be a hint at the villainous Emperor Zurg making an appearance. What's a Buzz Lightyear origin story without Zurg, after all?

All this plays out to the timeless tunes of David Bowie's Starman, which is just… perfect.

Evans seems pretty passionate about his role in Lightyear. In a statement, the actor said:

"The phrase 'a dream come true' gets thrown around a lot, but I've never meant it more in my life. Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep.

"I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day."

Lightyear will hit theatres on June 17, 2022.

PHOTO: Pixar

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.