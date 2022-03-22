A Plague Tale adaptation brings tragic story of war and disease to TV

A Plague Tale: Innocence, first released in 2019, is an action-adventure game that presents a tragic story of survival during the Hundred Years' War and the black plague in 1348 France. The backdrop of war and disease makes the game devastating in its emotional tone.

Its stealth-based gameplay is thrilling and by placing the plight of a family front and centre, it's a game that tugs at one's heartstrings. As such, it is no surprise that a TV series based on the game is in the works. French director Mathieu Turi (Meander, Inglourious Basterds) has confirmed on Twitter that he is working on a TV series adaptation of A Plague Tale.

👱‍♀️🧒🔥🐀 It’s official! I’m honored to work on the adaptation as a TV series of @APlagueTale. Thank you to @AsoboStudio and @Focus_entmt for their trust. I can’t wait to bring Amicia and Hugo’s journey to the screen! https://t.co/93Ct3FuCp2 #APlagueTale #Mediawan #MerlinProd — Mathieu Turi (@MathieuTURI) March 17, 2022

The French website, Allocine, states that the series will be sticking close to the game, and that the series will be kept "closer to its original setting and to the game's original Bordeaux-based developer Asobo".

For now, details surrounding the project remain scarce, but fans who want more of the survival story from the same despondent world can look forward to the game sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, which is set to be released sometime in 2022 for the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.