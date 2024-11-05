Podcaster Joe Rogan endorses Donald Trump for president

WASHINGTON — Popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who recently interviewed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for nearly three hours, said on Nov 4 he has endorsed the former president in the race to the White House.

Trump faces Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris in the Nov 5 US election in what polls show to be a tight race. Harris has got multiple celebrity endorsements.

"For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump," Rogan said on X while posting a clip of his interview with billionaire Elon Musk, who has also endorsed Trump. Rogan said in his post that Musk made the "most compelling case for Trump".

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBMoPUAeLnY[/embed]

Trump's recent interview with Rogan lasted about three hours and was released on YouTube and Spotify in late October. The two discussed a range of topics and the interview got over 45 million views on YouTube.

The former president criticised Rogan in August on Truth Social, his social media platform, after the podcaster praised then-independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy has since pulled out of the race and endorsed Trump. Trump later called Rogan a "good guy".

Trump and Harris have courted voters with appearances on podcasts, in addition to more traditional rallies and media interviews.

Spotify said in March The Joe Rogan Experience had 14.5 million followers, almost triple the platform's second most popular programme. Rogan also has more than 19 million followers on Instagram and 18 million followers on YouTube.

A poll by YouGov last year found that 81 per cent of his listeners are male and 56 per cent are under 35 years old, a demographic that tends to support Trump over Harris.

Harris' team had been in touch with Rogan's programme about a possible appearance but her campaign said in late October she will not appear on his podcast.

Rogan joins a list of celebrities like Musk and wrestler Hulk Hogan to have endorsed Trump.

Harris has a much bigger list of celebrity endorsements — ranging from basketball superstar Lebron James and actress Meryl Streep to comedian Chris Rock and former talk show host Oprah Winfrey. Superstar singers Beyonce and Taylor Swift have also endorsed her.

