'They only praised me when I got my lines right': Jackie Chan on why he gave up on American showbiz

When he realised he wasn't appreciated in the way he would have liked, Jackie Chan had to call it quits.

In a recent episode of the Chinese acting reality TV show Memories Beyond Horizon, Jackie Chan appeared as an instructor for the show's young actors and actresses and shared his experiences filming in the US.

"When I went to America to film, my English was terrible… I had to spend a month just to memorise a single line — even when I was sleeping I would read the line in my dreams," Jackie, 68, said, explaining that the English he spoke in Hong Kong was terribly broken in comparison.

"Many words that I wanted to say, I couldn't. It was very frustrating," he recalled.

Jackie also shared an example where all he had to do was say, "Put down the gun".

However, he couldn't get the intonation right and had to keep repeating the line until it sounded precise and natural.

When he finally got it right, he received immense praise from the director — but that wasn't what he wanted.

Said Jackie agitatedly: "No one cared about whether my action sequences and scenes were good. They only praised me when I got my lines right!

"After that I had to immediately return to my car to practice with my English teacher, and as I was practicing, I told myself, 'I cannot continue like this.' So I gave up on American showbiz."

Memories Beyond Horizon, also known as Infinite Transcendence Class, is a reality show where young actors and actresses from China and Hong Kong gather to share their experiences and learn from experienced veterans in the industry, like Jackie.

Explained Jackie: "Truthfully, I've already crossed many difficult bridges and made it easier for you to live out your lives [as actors], so you can avoid taking these harder routes and head in the right direction."

'I'm not some superhero'

Chinese actress Shen Yue, 25, known for her leading roles in dramas such as Meteor Garden, also asked if there was ever a moment when Jackie felt like he had no confidence while acting.

Jackie immediately replied that there were "too many" of such moments in his career and gave the example of a scene in Police Story where he slid down a pole, tearing through multiple light decorations.

"I'm not some superhero, I also fear for my life," he very candidly stated. "That's the reason why I try to protect as many people as I can — because I've seen so many others get injured, including myself."

Now, he will try to check and ensure that every stunt is safe before letting himself or anyone attempt it.

"Not everyone on set will look out for you," Jackie said. "You must first protect yourself."

ALSO READ: 'Are you crazy?' Jackie Chan tried to knife director who insulted his mother, Sammo Hung stopped him

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.