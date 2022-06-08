The Predator lives to hunt in Prey trailer, prequel film out in August

The first full trailer for Prey leaked online (without audio) a couple of days ago, and now 20th Century Studios has officially released the two-minute trailer.

The new film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (The Boys, 10 Cloverfield Lane). The filmmakers are committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples.

The movie’s synopsis is as follows:

“Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.”

Prey will stream on Aug 5, 2022 on Hulu (in the US) and Disney+ in select countries, under the Star tile.

