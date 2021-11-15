Predator prequel movie Prey heading to Disney+ in 2022

The next instalment to the Predator franchise has been unveiled.

Titled Prey, the action-thriller movie is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago and follows Naru, a skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.

PHOTO: 20th Century Studios

The movie is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and stars Indigenous actor Amber Midthunder as Naru.

News of a new Predator movie has been swirling around for a long time, although it was initially believed to be titled Skulls.

It's not clear whether Prey will be released in theatres, but fans can expect the movie to arrive on Hulu in the US.

Internationally, the movie will be available on Disney+ under the Star tile.

Currently, Prey is slated to release in 2022.

ALSO READ: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and next Star Trek film delayed

This article was first published in Geek Culture.