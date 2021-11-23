Prepared to be scolded: Shane Pow to act in Mediacorp telemovie, first show after leaving prison

Things are picking up for local actor Shane Pow after a terrible year.

Besides being a regular livestreamer on Mdada — an online sales platform started by celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee, actress Michelle Chia, and host Pornsak — Shane has signed on to star in Mediacorp's new telemovie, a continuation of the hit Channel 8 drama My Star Bride.

The title of the telemovie has not been confirmed yet.

This would be Shane's first known acting job after leaving prison in August for drink driving, and also his first Mediacorp project after the company terminated his contract in April.

My Star Bride is about a Vietnamese woman Fangcao (played by Chantalle Ng), who comes to Singapore to look for her long-lost sister and meets Shijie (Xu Bin), a lawyer recovering from a traffic accident.

Shane will play Wenwu, Fangcao's childhood friend and neighbour, who reconnects with her in Singapore. He becomes her confidante and tries to win her heart when he realises Fangcao and Shijie are not really married to each other.

In an interview with Lianhe Wanbao, the 31-year-old talked about playing the third party in Fangcao and Shijie's relationship.

"I think there's a big chance I'd be scolded, so I've prepared myself for it," said Shane, who is currently signed with Li Nanxing's talent management agency LNX Global Artistes.

The telemovie will be telecast on Feb 1, 2022 at 8pm on Channel 8 and meWATCH.

